12,654 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $172.02 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.99 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.68.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.35.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

