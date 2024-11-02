1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,461 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 135,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average of $116.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.