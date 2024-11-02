166,047 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 166,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,472,000 after purchasing an additional 566,982 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,906,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,949,000 after purchasing an additional 412,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 9.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after buying an additional 268,310 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,147,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after buying an additional 237,930 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,246,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 55,844 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,191.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAS. Barclays raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,457.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $52,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,534.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,457.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $342,409 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

