214,200 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Purchased by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 214,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF accounts for about 6.3% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 196,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,009,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,551,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 150,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 200.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 66,974 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $36.06. 52,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,279. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $425.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

