466,043 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 466,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,070,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

WOOF opened at $4.49 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.49.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

