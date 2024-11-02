AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Trimmed by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 61.2% during the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $203.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $207.32. The stock has a market cap of $359.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 215.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.