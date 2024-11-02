abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised abrdn to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of abrdn to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

abrdn Stock Performance

abrdn Cuts Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

