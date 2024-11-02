Ace Management Global Ltd. Acquires 53,427 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Ace Management Global Ltd. raised its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,427 shares during the quarter. Nextracker accounts for 1.9% of Ace Management Global Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ace Management Global Ltd.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 1,602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NXT stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.47.
NXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.65.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
