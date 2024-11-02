Addis & Hill Inc Buys 576 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Addis & Hill Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Addis & Hill Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Addis & Hill Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 315,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 360,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 97,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 59,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

