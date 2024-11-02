Addis & Hill Inc Sells 57 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Addis & Hill Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Addis & Hill Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Addis & Hill Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,736,000 after purchasing an additional 94,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after buying an additional 221,767 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $262.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.32 and a 200 day moving average of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.53 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

