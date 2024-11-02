Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.98. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $85.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,628.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $71,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $355,888. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,440 shares of company stock worth $10,889,450. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 81,701.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,462 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2,360.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 644,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after buying an additional 618,466 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,277,000 after buying an additional 306,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,299,000 after acquiring an additional 100,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 65,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.