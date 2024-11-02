Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.49 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q4 guidance to $0.83-$1.33 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.830-1.330 EPS.
Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.57. 206,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,366. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $119.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.
