Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

AMD opened at $141.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.75 and its 200-day moving average is $155.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.91 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.