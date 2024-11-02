AerCap (NYSE:AER) Announces Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AerCap updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.700-10.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.70 EPS.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.31. 1,264,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AerCap

About AerCap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.