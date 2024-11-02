AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.05. AerCap also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.700-10.700 EPS.

AerCap Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.50. AerCap has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AER

About AerCap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.