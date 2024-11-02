Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,842 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of JLL opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $129.57 and a 52 week high of $280.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.44 and a 200-day moving average of $228.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

