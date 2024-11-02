Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,842 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of JLL opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $129.57 and a 52 week high of $280.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.44 and a 200-day moving average of $228.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
