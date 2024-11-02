AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Major Shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank Sells 102,185 Shares

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 102,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $256,484.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $5.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance

AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 272.78% and a negative net margin of 305.11%.

Institutional Trading of AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of AgEagle Aerial Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

