AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Major Shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank Sells 102,185 Shares

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 102,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $256,484.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $5.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance
AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.77.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 272.78% and a negative net margin of 305.11%.
Institutional Trading of AgEagle Aerial Systems
AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.
