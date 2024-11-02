Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.83 and traded as high as C$0.85. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 111,932 shares changing hands.

Almonty Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.65 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.14.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of C$7.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.0199773 EPS for the current year.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.