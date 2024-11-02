Alpha Finance Lab Market Cap Reaches $66.27 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $66.27 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0663 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.