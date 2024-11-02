Alpha Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALSA) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 2,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 38,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Alpha Star Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alpha Star Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSA. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 413,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 261,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.