AM Investment Strategies LLC Buys 268 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $487.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,655,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,420,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.54. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $360.30 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

