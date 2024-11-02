AM Investment Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,455 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. 7,072,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,919,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.50%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.