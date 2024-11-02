AM Investment Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,455 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.
Regions Financial Price Performance
Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. 7,072,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,919,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Regions Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.50%.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
