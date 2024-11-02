AM Investment Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in Snap by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 20.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 80.3% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Snap by 15.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 236,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 49,753,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,778,938. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $77,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,132. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,716.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $77,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $657,132. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,497,051 shares of company stock worth $13,261,098 over the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

