Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 6.2 %

Amazon.com stock traded up $11.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.93. 99,687,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,329,359. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $136.47 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.82 and its 200-day moving average is $183.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 26,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.