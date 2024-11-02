American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 174335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,654,000 after buying an additional 3,330,714 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $42,337,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after buying an additional 290,740 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 6,875.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,605,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after buying an additional 1,582,426 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

