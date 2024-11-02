American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Holdings Raised by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in American States Water by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 104.3% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 63.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of AWR opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. American States Water has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,801.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

American States Water Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

