Americana Partners LLC Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Gartner by 11.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $512,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Gartner by 24.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.86.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $241,872.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,528.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $241,872.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,582 shares of company stock worth $25,743,407. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $503.69 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.59 and a 1-year high of $535.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $507.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

