Americana Partners LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 258,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 87,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.22. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.