Americana Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $881,848,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,560,000 after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 97.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after acquiring an additional 884,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Arista Networks by 18.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 943,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,652,000 after acquiring an additional 148,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $394.23 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.19 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.13 and a 200-day moving average of $338.73.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.32, for a total transaction of $1,512,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.32, for a total transaction of $1,512,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.48, for a total transaction of $147,887.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,084.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,522 shares of company stock worth $20,099,338 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.88.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

