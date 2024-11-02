AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $168.91, but opened at $179.62. AMETEK shares last traded at $181.23, with a volume of 248,832 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. CWM LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 258,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,312,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

