Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $1.77. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 27,130 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 51.75% and a negative net margin of 9.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.80% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

