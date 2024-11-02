Analysts Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target at $112.29

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.29.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $108.40 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in AECOM by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 4,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

