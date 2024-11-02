Analysts Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) PT at C$107.25

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$111.00.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$102.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$106.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$114.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$80.95 and a 52 week high of C$119.25.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.17. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

