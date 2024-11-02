Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of APM stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.65. 316,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.22. Andean Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.18.

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$95.47 million for the quarter. Andean Precious Metals had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 41.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Andean Precious Metals will post 0.3806452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Andean Precious Metals

Andean Precious Metals Company Profile

In other Andean Precious Metals news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 204,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$233,141.70. Insiders have bought 1,202,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,032 over the last ninety days. 69.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

