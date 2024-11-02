Anne M. Foulkes Sells 1,985 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $124.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 368,410 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,538,000 after purchasing an additional 279,455 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,905,000 after purchasing an additional 249,406 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 216,675 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPG

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.