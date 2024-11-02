Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AR. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.94.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,155,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,203. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 182.43 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,395 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 488.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,428,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,624,000 after buying an additional 1,186,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 7,781.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after buying an additional 941,756 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,288,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,226,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,576,000 after acquiring an additional 755,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

