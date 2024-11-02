Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $76,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.30 and a 1 year high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08. The company has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

