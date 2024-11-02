Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.68.

Get Aramark alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARMK

Aramark Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ARMK opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.62. Aramark has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $39.99.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Aramark by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Aramark by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 319.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

About Aramark

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.