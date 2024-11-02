**

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) released its unaudited third-quarter 2024 results on November 1, 2024, providing insights into its financial performance for the period. The company announced its financial figures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and also highlighted certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to give a comprehensive overview of its core operating performance.

The press release issued by ArcBest detailed its financial outcomes for the third quarter of 2024, incorporating various supplemental information and presentation slides intended for the conference call focused on discussing these results. The company believes that utilizing non-GAAP measures enhances the comparability of analyzing its performance by removing the impact of certain items that do not reflect its core operating performance.

Among the non-GAAP metrics disclosed, reconciliations of GAAP earnings and earnings per share to non-GAAP financial measures were included, shedding light on the adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”). Management considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as significant metrics, commonly used by analysts and investors to evaluate financial performance and debt servicing capabilities.

The strategic approach of ArcBest involves a three-point strategy focusing on enhanced shareholder value, innovation, and accelerated growth. The company’s commitment to excellence includes a culture of continuous improvement, with efforts concentrated on training and compliance to drive efficiencies and improve operational performance.

Furthermore, ArcBest announced leadership changes, with Dennis Anderson being appointed as the Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, aligning the company’s innovation agenda with strategic priorities. The corporation’s customer-led strategy showcased positive results, highlighting proficiencies in revenue generation and profitability through customer-focused growth initiatives.

The company’s balanced investment approach encompasses strategic growth investments, share repurchases and dividends, and a well-maintained financial position with ample liquidity, emphasizing its commitment to driving shareholder value and business growth.

ArcBest’s financial filings reveal a comprehensive overview of its operational performance, strategic initiatives, and commitment to driving sustainable growth and performance in the competitive market landscape.

