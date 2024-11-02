Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ACGL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,139. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.