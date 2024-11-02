Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $116.47.
In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
About Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
