Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $116.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

