Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACA. Stephens upgraded shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $97.65. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.52 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, Director Steven J. Demetriou purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,001.10. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,334,863.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Demetriou bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,001.10. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 272.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 220,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 161,662 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 117,892 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,915,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 54,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

