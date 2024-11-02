Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 21.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 40.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 10.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.18.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $162.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.35. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $171.78.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,950,570.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,466,929.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,950,570.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,880 shares in the company, valued at $32,466,929.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $1,466,846.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,665,245.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 622,640 shares of company stock worth $91,378,848. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

