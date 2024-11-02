argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.29 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29, Zacks reports. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

argenx Trading Up 1.6 %

ARGX opened at $595.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $537.88 and its 200-day moving average is $464.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -676.80 and a beta of 0.63. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $610.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $547.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on argenx from $533.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.78.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

