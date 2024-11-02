Arlington Trust Co LLC Buys 2,309 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 62.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trustmark

In related news, Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $28,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,217.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMK shares. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Trustmark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Trustmark Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. 281,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,493. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

