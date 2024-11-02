Arlington Trust Co LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arlington Trust Co LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.4% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,405,000 after acquiring an additional 233,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 479,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,062,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

IAU stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. 5,835,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,680. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

