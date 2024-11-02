Arlington Trust Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arlington Trust Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after buying an additional 338,494 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $487.43. 33,655,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,420,908. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $360.30 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.80 and a 200 day moving average of $468.54.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.