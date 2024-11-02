Articore Group Limited (ASX:ATG) Insider Buys A$19,788.00 in Stock

Articore Group Limited (ASX:ATG – Get Free Report) insider Robin Low acquired 58,200 shares of Articore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,788.00 ($13,018.42).

Robin Low also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Robin Low acquired 142,514 shares of Articore Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,022.41 ($32,909.48).

Articore Group Company Profile

Articore Group Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and babies clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

