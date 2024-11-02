AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.39. 1,848,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,552,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASTS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,999.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $62,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,476,699.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,524. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,476,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 60,530 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

