ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Receives Buy Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get ATN International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATN International

ATN International Stock Down 2.0 %

ATN International Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. 103,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,958. ATN International has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $310.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ATN International by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of ATN International by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ATN International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.